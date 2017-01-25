Panola Sheriff Investigators seek answers in deathly shooting

Panola Sheriff Investigators are questioning witnesses in the shooting death Wednesday morning of Alfred Nicholson of 350 Greenbriar near Courtland according to Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby.

Darby said a juvenile suspect has been questioned stating the incident may well be considered domestic.

Nicholson was killed with a .16 gauge shotgun shot to the chest according to Sheriff Darby who said the incident occurred at approximately 7:20 a.m. A hangup call to E-911 may have been the victim according to Darby who said detectives and the District Attorney’s office were currently “putting pieces of the puzzle together.”

Darby also said law enforcement had met with family members to keep them informed.

Darby said more information would be forthcoming later in the day.