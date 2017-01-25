Obituaries

Elizabeth Ann Toney Boehm

Elizabeth Ann Toney Boehm, age 73, of Olive Branch, formerly of Batesville, passed away January 19, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. She was the widow of Robert M. Boehm Jr.

Services for Mrs. Boehm will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 24 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Elizabeth was born April 17, 1943 to the late Francis and Sarah Toney in Batesville. She was a homemaker and a member of the Batesville First United Methodist Church. In her earlier years, she had an eye for art and enjoyed painting. She was devoted to her husband Robert and daughter Beth Ann. Elizabeth volunteered, working with special needs children in schools and facilities. At one point in her life she taught piano.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her loving memory include her daughter, Beth Ann Boehm of Olive Branch; her son, Bobby Boehm (Stacy) of Doylestown, Pa.; her brother Tommy Toney (Virginia) of Batesville, and her grandchildren, Jake, Grace, and Eli Boehm; niece Rene Toney and nephews Russell Toney (Jennie) and Randy Toney.

Sarah Christ

Mrs. Sarah R. Christ, 91, of Sardis, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2017 at Cleveland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cleveland.

Mrs. Christ was born on January 27, 1925 in Panola County to the late Gladys Smith Riales and Bryant Preston Riales. She was a member of Sardis United Methodist Church.

She is survived by five sons, John W. Christ (Sherry), Edward “Butch” P. Christ, Sr. (Diane), George M. “Mike” Christ, Charles M. “Mark” Christ, Sr., and Timothy “Tim” A. Christ (Rhonda); four daughters, Sharon Christ Jones (David), Charlotte C. Christ, Aleita Christ Daniels (Mike), and Premela Christ Wallace (Chuck); one daughter-in-law, Cindy Kanapeaux Christ; 22 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel D. Christ, Sr.; her son, Samuel D. Christ, Jr.; and her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the Sardis United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m., in the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sardis United Methodist Church, 237 S. Main Street, Sardis, Mississippi 38668. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Sardis Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Helen Grace Sullivan Jones

Helen Grace Sullivan Jones, age 89, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2017 at her home in Courtland. Mrs. Jones was the widow of Reginald Jones.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 24 at the Batesville Church of Christ with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service.

Graveside service will follow on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. at Indianola Cemetery in Indianola.

Wells Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.