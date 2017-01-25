Man dead following shootings Fri. night

Four other men injured; 60 spent shells found

By John Howell

and Rupert Howell

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department continued through Monday its investigation into a Friday night shooting that left one man dead and four injured near Como.

Lead investigator for Panola County Jason Chrestman was meeting with District Attorney John Champion at press time Monday morning following a morning meeting with other investigators and deputies involved with the case.

Ronnie Petty, 28, of Como was pronounced dead at the hospital, Panola County Coroner Gracie Gulledge said, confirming the identity of the fatality injured victim.

Sheriff Dennis Darby said that arguing and fighting between two groups that began at a store east of Como and continued to Smart Road, North of Highway 310, east of Como in the northeastern corner of the county.

Investigators said the incident apparently began with a disagreement between two individuals and escalated into a fight between two groups.

Law enforcement officials said a large crowd around the Smart Road residences following the shooting where approximately 60 spent shells were recovered and shots were being fired from one house to another across the road. At least one vehicle was laden with bullet holes from the shooting.

Chrestman would not go so far as say the shootings were gang related but admitted the shooting was between two groups.

“I don’t know how they kept from shooting more people,” Darby said Saturday following the previous night’s incident. Bullets passed through at least one nearby mobile home, but occupants inside escaped injury.

Witness interviews continued through Saturday. Investigators recovered three guns and towed three vehicles for evidence analysis, Darby continued. The four wounded victims are not thought to have life-threatening injuries.

Three from one group were taken for emergency treatment in Senatobia while Petty, and another shooting victim were taken to Merit Health in Batesville.

Gulledge said Saturday that Petty’s body had been sent to Jackson for an autopsy.