Obituaries

William Pride, Jr.

William Pride, Jr., long-time Panola county businessman, died Tuesday at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis after a lengthy illness. He was 68.

Pride was owner and CEO of Pride Hyundai in Batesville. He began selling cars at a small lot on Highway 51 in 1985, and moved the business to its present location on Highway 6 West. With the Hyundai brand, he built the dealership into one of the largest in North Mississippi. He was also owner of Pride Ford-Lincoln Mercury and Nissan in Clarksdale 1996-2004.

He was born April 25, 1948, in Crenshaw to William Lester and Savannah Johnson Pride. He was a graduate of North Panola High School, Northwest Mississippi Community College, and the National Association of Auto Dealers owner’s school.

Always civic-minded, Pride served on numerous city and county boards. He received numerous awards and accolades for his work with the Panola County Boys and Girls Club, Panola County Partnership (served as President 2011-12), and numerous other organizations.

Pride was awarded the Better Business Bureau’s Integrity Award (Circle of Honor) in 2008, the Black Enterprise Award in 2003, and the Dan Maddox Man of the Year award in 2014.

He was a Rotarian, and earned the Paul Harris Fellowship honor in 2016. Panola County Community Foundation recognized his service as member of the board of directors (2008-2013).

Pride was a member of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Crenshaw. He was a Mason.

William Pride III, general manager of Pride Hyundai, said the family wishes to thank his father’s many friends and associates who have called the family since his passing. “He would be honored to know that so many people from across the country have contacted the dealership. We will continue to pursue his dream of making Pride Hyundai the best car dealership possible.”

Pride is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sarah Benson Pride of Batesville; two sons, William Pride III of Hernando (Toya) and Daryl Fondren of Batesville; two daughters, Cynthia Pride Gleeton of Hernando (Keith) and LaTonia Pride of Bartlett, Tenn; and two grandchildren, Kiana Gleeton and William Logan Pride.

The family will receive visitors at Henderson Funeral Home in Sardis on Friday from 2-6 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 21, at Batesville Junior High School auditorium at 11 a.m. with Rev. Edgar Sculark , pastor of Great View Baptist Church in Lambert, delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Sardis.