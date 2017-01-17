Pope student wins bee

By Rita Howell

Autumn Conaway, a fifth grader at Pope School, was the last speller standing in the 2017 Panola County Spelling Bee last Friday, and will advance to the state spelling bee in Jackson March 14.

Autumn, daughter of Barry and Stephanie Conaway of Pope, correctly spelled “caboose” to claim the title after the other eight contestants had sat down one-by-one during four rounds.

“I’ve wanted to be in the spelling bee ever since kindergarten,” Autumn said.

At the Pope School bee last month, her first, Autumn said she learned a valuable lesson. The word she was given to spell was “massive,” but she misunderstood and spelled “mastiff.” She still came in third, and advanced to the county bee, where she was determined to be sure she understood the word she was to spell.

She’d been preparing by studying daily on a spelling word list.

Pope students swept the bee, with Baylor Scammon placing second and Jhordan Redmond placing third.

Other participants were winners of the Batesville Junior High bee, Emma Bainer, Shaniya Miles and Joe Watson, and winners of the Batesville Middle School bee, Jada Lynch, Dantey Webb and Ne’Kiya Williams.

Pope teacher Angela Hannaford directed the county bee. Terri Broome was the pronouncer and judges were retired teachers Denise Benson and Bonnie Burkes.The winners received cash awards donated by Boren and Hawkins Insurance, $100 to the winner, and $50 each to second and third place.

The county bee is the first step toward the Scripps National Spelling Bee, held each spring in Washington, D.C.

Students in grades five through eight are eligible to participate.