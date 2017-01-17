Obituaries

Eunice King Bell

Eunice King Bell, a beloved mother and friend, transitioned on January 9, 2017, at the age of 81. On July 30, 1935, in Senatobia, Eunice was born to the late Dan and Arlena Scott King.

Visitation was held on Friday, January 13 at Tobby Tubby Missionary Baptist Church, in Oxford.

The funeral service was held at Paradise Missionary Baptist Church, in Senatobia on Saturday, January 14. Burial took place at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Senatobia.

Ricky Harpole

Ricky Harpole of Sarah passed away January 11, 2017 at his residence.

Services were held Monday, January 16 at Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia. Burial was in Longtown Cemetery.

He was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church.

He was a well-known local musician and writer, and contributed columns regularly to The Panolian.

Bertha D. Hendrix

Bertha D. Hendrix of Byhalia, 90, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven.

Graveside services were held Saturday, January 14 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Grenada.

Mrs. Hendrix was born July 30, 1926 to the late Horace McEwen and Jean Ales McEwen of Batesville.

She was employed by Pennaco Hosiery Mill in Grenada until her retirement.

National Funeral Home in Grenada had charge.

Margaret Vance O’Keefe

Margaret Vance O’Keefe, 91, died on Thursday, January 12, 2017, in Batesville. Margaret was born on September 20, 1925 in Batesville to the late Olivia Hare Vance and John David Vance.

She was a life-long resident of Batesville, sharing close friendships with many over the years.

She was a loyal and active member of Batesville First United Methodist Church for over 80 years, serving with numerous groups and committees, as well as countless informal roles supporting her church and community.

She was a member of the James Gilliam Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and took great pride in her family and heritage.

Margaret taught school at Batesville Elementary School, but retired from teaching many years ago to spend more time with her family. She was one of the earliest members of the Batesville Woman’s Club, the Batesville Garden Club and she and Maurice were among the founding members of Panola Country Club.

She was a graduate of the University of Mississippi, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority, and an Ole Miss Beauty.

She is survived by her daughter, Shellie O’Keefe Harrison of Oxford, and her son, Maurice Rush O’Keefe, Jr. (Julia) of Memphis.

She also leaves six grandchildren: Vance Clayton Harrison (Dena) of Lakeland, Tenn.; William Christopher Harrison (Sharon) of Memphis; Cecil Perrin Harrison, III (Tripp) (Heather) of Alpharetta, Ga.; Caroline Vance O’Keefe of Oklahoma City; Olivia Claire O’Keefe of Memphis; and Maurice Rush (Reece) O’Keefe, III of Memphis; as well as seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Maurice Rush O’Keefe; her parents; and her two brothers, Shelton Brooks Vance and John David Vance, Jr.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, January 14 in the First United Methodist Church in Batesville. Interment followed in Batesville Magnolia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Batesville First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 797, Batesville, MS 38606, or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Dickins Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.