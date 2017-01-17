Local business owner’s brother is Secret Service agent assigned to Trump

The brother of Batesville funeral home owner Terrell Davis has been in the thick of things during the past election season.

Patrick Davis of Alexandria, Va., is a Secret Service Agent and was assigned to the protective detail of President-elect Donald Trump during his campaign.

Davis, son of Skip and Patricia Lowder of Senatobia, has friends and relatives around Panola County.

He joined the Secret Service after serving both the Senatobia Police Department and Southaven Police Department as a patrol officer before being promoted to detective with both departments.

Following his training with the Secret Service, Davis was assigned to the Memphis Field Office where he served for seven years, working closely with law enforcement agencies across North Mississippi and West Tennessee, before being transferred to Washington, D.C., where he has had the opportunity for promotions and advancement, up to his current position of inspector.

Prior to President-Elect Trump, Davis has had the opportunity to travel the world while serving on numerous protective details including President Clinton and both Presidents Bush, Vice President Joe Biden, as well as numerous foreign dignitaries.

Davis and his wife Maria, who is a special agent for the FBI, and their son, Patrick, live in Alexandria, VA. Davis is an alumnus of Northwest Mississippi Community College and The University of Mississippi where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. He completed graduate hours in Public Administration at Delta State University.