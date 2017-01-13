SP soccer girls win second straight match

By Brad Greer

Savannah Bryant scored two goals as the South Panola Lady Tiger soccer team recorded their second win in a row with a 2-0 victory over Independence Monday night. Hannah Mitchell and Cat Mills added assists for South Panola who improved to 2-8 on the season.

South Panola completed the sweep of the Wildcats as Noah Willis scored off a Jordan Tubbs assist in the second half to give the Tigers a 1-0 win.

In a pair of scheduling changes, the Tigers match against South Pontotoc slated for Saturday morning has been moved to 5 & 7 p.m.

South Panola continues its road swing with a visit to Pontotoc Monday also slated for 5 and 7 p.m.