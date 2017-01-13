SP soccer girls win second straight match
SP soccer girls win second straight match
By Brad Greer
Savannah Bryant scored two goals as the South Panola Lady Tiger soccer team recorded their second win in a row with a 2-0 victory over Independence Monday night. Hannah Mitchell and Cat Mills added assists for South Panola who improved to 2-8 on the season.
South Panola completed the sweep of the Wildcats as Noah Willis scored off a Jordan Tubbs assist in the second half to give the Tigers a 1-0 win.
In a pair of scheduling changes, the Tigers match against South Pontotoc slated for Saturday morning has been moved to 5 & 7 p.m.
South Panola continues its road swing with a visit to Pontotoc Monday also slated for 5 and 7 p.m.