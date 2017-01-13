Obituaries

Rosie Jean Lesure

Rosie Jean Lesure, 65, of Coldwater, passed away January 6, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Desoto. Funeral services will be held at Hopewell M. B. Church, Coldwater on Saturday, January 14 at 12 p.m.

Visitation will precede the service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at New Independence Church Cemetery. Mrs. Lesure was a homemake and member of Hopewell M.B. Church. She is the brother of Chester Newson of Sardis.

Ed Taylor

Ed Taylor, 70, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away at his home Friday, January 6, 2017.

A Celebration of Ed’s Life was held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in November 2016. Ed will be cremated and his ashes scattered in his favorite places.

Ed was born Friday, July 26, 1946, in Memphis, Tennessee, the only child of Charles Edward and Thelma Coy (Spight) Taylor. His family resided in Sardis, Mississippi.

He graduated from North Panola High School with the class of 1964. He received an Associate Degree in Civil Technology from NW Mississippi Junior College.

Ed was married to Paula Smith. They later divorced.

Ed was united in marriage to Shirlene (Fanning) Riley December 28, 1985 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Ottawa. She survives of their home.

Other survivors include his son, Chris Taylor and wife Robin of Gainesville, Georgia; stepson, Trevor Riley of Colony; stepsister, Betty Crystal of Vaughn, Mississippi; six grandchildren, Trenton Riley, Andrew Taylor, Paige Riley, Allisun Riley, Tara Ferguson and Philip Estep; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Thelma Taylor; stepmother, Anne (Baby) Taylor; his beloved daughter, Angela Taylor; stepbrother and wife Charles and Ruby Lee Caruthers; and two uncles, Doug Taylor and Bill Taylor.

Ed began working for Daniels International in 1975, coming to Kansas as Chief Field Engineer and Civil Superintendent overseeing the surveying and construction of Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant at Burlington in 1976. He worked for Daniels on construction projects in several different states. He earned his surveying license and decided he wanted to settle down in one place. He loved Kansas and the Ottawa area so much he returned to Ottawa in 1983, and began Taylor Surveying. He operated Taylor Surveying until 1997. Ed served as a Franklin County Commissioner for 12 years.

From the age of 7, Ed became an avid hunter. He hunted in many states as-well-as numerous trips to Alaska, Canada, New Zealand, and 4 trips to Africa. Ed loved boating; water skiing, snow skiing, pickleball, traveling, and being outdoors. He was an avid sports follower with KU Basketball, Royals Baseball, and KC Chiefs Football being at the top of his list, but his favorite thing to do was hunting of course!

Ed was a member and elder of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

He will be remembered as a generous, loving man who was always willing to help others.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Westminster Presbyterian Church, University of Kansas Medical Center Cancer Research, or Cystic Fibrosis c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Ed’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com

Ricky Harpole

Local musician, writer and story teller extraordinaire Ricky Harpole died Wednesday at his home.

Pate-Jones Funeral Home, Senatobia is the location with a Monday service.Visitation is from12-2 with the funeral at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Longtown Cemetery. .

A complete obituary will be published Tuesday.

Lillie Henderson

Mrs. Lillie Mae Henderson, 67, passed away at her home in Memphis on January 9, 2017. Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 15 at New Bethlehem M. B. Church in Batesville at 2:30 p.m. with interment to follow at New Bethlehem Church Cemetary. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 14 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Mrs. Henderson was born May 10, 1949 in Batesville to the late Robert Lee Poole, Sr. and the late Virgina Eva Strong. Mrs. Henderson was a member of New Bethlehem Church in Batesville.

She is survived by her husband, E. D. Henderson of Memphis; four sons, Erron Henderson of Memphis; Lorenzo Henderson of Springfield, Mo.; Jeremiah Henderson of Batesville; Roman Henderson of Baumholder, Germany; four daughters, Sherron Sanford, Veronica Henderson, Evangelis Johnson, all of Batesville; Lashondra Houston of Memphis; six brothers, Robert Lee Poole, Jr. of Sardis; Jessie Poole of Memphis; Clyde Poole, Larry Poole, Prince Poole, and Solomon Poole, all of Batesville; six sisters, Ella Poole, Patricia Fletcher, Anna Sisk, all of Batesville; Earmera Thompson of Oxford; Yvette Cauthern of Oakland; Jackie Henderson of Chicago; 24 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Eunice King Bell

Eunice King Bell, a beloved mother and friend, transitioned on January 9, 2017, at the age of 81. On July 30, 1935, in Senatobia, Mississippi, Eunice was born to the late Dan and Arlena Scott King.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tobby Tubby Missionary Baptist Church in Oxford. The funeral service will be held at Paradise Missionary Baptist Church in Senatobia, on Saturday, January 14, at 11:00 a.m., with the burial immediately following at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Senatobia.