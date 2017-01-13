Donors step up to fund funeral after body remained unclaimed

By Rupert Howell

Several concerned citizens have stepped in to pay for funeral arrangements for Freeman Alford Chamberlain when they learned that family members had yet to claim the body and the county coroner had asked permission to have the body cremated.

No one was more relieved than Coroner Gracie Grant-Gullege who explained family members of Chamberlain were not aware of protocol and weren’t prepared for the sudden death that occurred on December 28.

While listing options in similar situations, Gullege said it is not uncommon for people to donate a family member’s body to science for research and even more common for her to learn the deceased had previously agreed to donate organs or tissue. She said about 20 cadavers have been donated for research during her 12 years as coroner.

She also explained that just because someone had an agreement to donate their body to science, doesn’t mean the agreeing agency will accept it. She noted the body may have been damaged or the person may have died from causes that would make intended research impossible.

“Or they may be full (to capacity with bodies),” Gullege said while stating that such a situation may cause a family to scramble to come up with funds for a casket, cremation or service.

In her position, she is usually the one who asks the family if they would like to donate organs of the deceased.

She also stated Panola County is fortunate in that a morgue is available and a body can be stored for longer than the 48 hours required when necessary.

Gullege explained that a sudden death can catch a family off-guard with little time to raise funds for burial and the extra time is often appreciated by families strapped for money.

Panola County supervisors Monday had taken under advisement whether to pay for Chamberlain’s cremation as some question arose whether his estate would be able to pay.

It is legal for the county to bury or cremate deceased paupers.