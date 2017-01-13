Couple will have day in court after cross-filing assault charges

By Ashley Crutcher

Judge William McKenzie III continued a case Wednesday morning during Batesville Municipal Court regarding two couples where both husbands were accused of brandishing a weapon.

Jason C. Morgan, 1723 Sanders Road, Sardis was charged with simple assault by threat after the affiant reported he beat on her car with a knife.

“His wife thought we cut her off in traffic. She got mad and got out of the car. Then, he came up holding a silver knife and tried to get in my car,” stated the affiant, Ciera Skelton.

When the judge asked if the previous statement was true, Mr. Morgan replied, “I did beat on the car. Mrs. Skelton’s husband pointed a gun at my wife. Thank God I didn’t have my gun ‘cause it could have ended a lot worse.”

Mrs. Latemple Morgan, wife of Mr. Morgan, filed charges for simple assault by threat against Jeffrey Skelton, 130 Johnson Street, Batesville, husband of Mrs. Skelton, for pointing a gun at her.

Both parties pleaded not guilty and a trial date was set for February 15. “Both of you have old fines and if they aren’t paid by the trial date be ready to go to jail,” said Judge McKenzie.

Moments after leaving the courtroom, Mrs. Skelton returned stating Mrs. Morgan’s father followed her to her vehicle and took a picture of her tag. Judge McKenzie did not miss a beat and continued with court as officers handled the incident outside the courtroom.

Jamison Turner, 607 8th Ave., Houlka, was found guilty of simple possession of marijuana and improper equipment and fined $598.

“My boss man is gonna take care of the break light ticket ‘cause I was in the company truck,” said Turner.

“It’s your responsibility to see that the fine is paid. You were driving so the ticket belongs to you. Don’t walk out of this courtroom thinking ‘it’s not my problem’ because it is,” McKenzie said.

Krishunna Starlock, 211 Noble St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor after allegedly having left her one-year-old child alone in 30 degree weather. The case is set to go to trial on February 8.

Charles Harrison, 5059-A Myers Rd., Byhalia pleaded guilty to shoplifting from Walmart where he stole a $39.49 bottle of cologne.

“This is your last chance,” the defendant’s father said.

Harrison has served 15 days at the Panola County Jail and he received half off of his $1,146 fine for the time served.

Arnissa Thomas, 1204-B N. Union, Winona, failed to appear in court to answer charges for shoplifting. Judge McKenzie issued a warrant for her arrest as she failed to appear in court the previous week.

Jason Sanders, 401 Washington St., Belzoni, failed to appear in court to answer charges for shoplifting. The bail bondsman was notified,

Robert Brewer, 95 Goodwin Rd., Marks, was charged with DUI-first and has sought legal representation for the trial set for February 15.

Everette Mixon, 210 Georgia St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI-refusal, driving while license suspended and improper equipment.

“I know I broke the law. My tag lights were out. I was driving under the influence. I didn’t blow, but I know I shouldn’t have been driving,” stated Mixon.

“I’ll give you the opportunity to work off your fine. Double the work for old fines and be done with it. I’d rather make you work than have you sit in a cell,” Judge McKenzie stated.

Mixon was assigned 30 days to work off old fines and the recent $1,315 fine.

Judge McKenzie heard two cases set for trial including a domestic violence/ simple assault case and a trespassing case.

Justin Parker, 502 Blanch St., Jonestown, was found guilty of domestic violence simple assault.

“Mr. Parker didn’t give his side of the story. He just said he didn’t touch her. The victim advised she was pregnant with Mr. Parker’s child and stated he knew she was pregnant during the altercation,” said Officer Mark Mills.

“She tried to get the charges dropped. We are trying to work things out, because I still want to be a part of the child’s life,” said Parker. Parker was fined $417 for the charge.

“If this is the type of relationship you have, you need to go look somewhere else,” stated Judge McKenzie.

Jonathan Griffin, 65 Fifth St., Crowder was charged with trespassing.

“Mr. Griffin was harassing a Subway employee saying he wanted to rape her,” stated Detective Tommy Crutcher.

The 17-year-old victim was so afraid she quit her job and moved, Crutcher said.

“You aren’t to go on any property owned by Mr. Robert Crites, property owner of Subway, for any reason. If you do you’ll go to jail, “ stated Judge McKenzie.

The case was dismissed as no one was there to prosecute.