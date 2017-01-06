SP soccer gets blanked by Grenada

By Brad Greer

Both South Panola girls and boys soccer teams returned from Christmas Break in a non-district matchup against visiting Grenada Tuesday.

In the girls contest, the Lady Chargers scored three quick goals in an 11-minute span en route to a 10-0 victory over South Panola.

Heidi Clark scored three goals for Grenada (7-3-1) which led 7-0 at intermission. Kaila White and Gracie Gustafson accounted for two goals each.

Miya Yates added a goal in the 14th minute of the second half with a left corner kick. Less than two minutes later, Clark sent a header through the pipes to give Grenada a 9-0 advantage. South Panola goaltender Nicole Rensink turned back 11 shots on goal.

In the nightcap, Grenada broke open a tight 1-0 game at halftime before four goals in the second half to take a 5-0 victory.

Chaz Trost scored two goals while adding an assist in the Chargers win. Cade Morgan also added two goals and Mykel Yates blasted in a goal in the second half to provide the winning margin. Gehrig Griffin stopped eight shots on goal for South Panola who fell to 2-7 on the season.

The Tigers will be in action tomorrow as they host Independence at 11 and 1 followed by a pair of games against Strayhorn beginning at 5 and 7 p.m