Panola’s jobless rate improves in Nov.

By Rita Howell

Panola County in November reported a drop in unemployment, from 7 percent in October to 6.4 percent, according to information released last week by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

The state’s jobless rate is 5.2 and the nation’s is 4.4.

MDES estimates that Panola has a labor force of 13,590, with 12,730 employed, and 870 unemployed in November.

A year ago, in November, 2015, the county reported 8.0 percent unemployment. Five years ago, in Nobember 2011, the county’s jobless rate was 12.3 percent.

Panola is currently ranked 57 among the state’s 82 counties.

Issaquena is at the bottom with 11.8 percent unemployment, and DeSoto has the best rank with 3.7 percent unemployment.

In comparison with the surrounding counties, Panola has a higher jobless rate than Tunica (6.0), Tate (5.0), Lafayette (4.1), Yalobusha (5.3) and Tallahatchie (5.5), and lower than Quitman (8.5).