Police investigating robbery at Powell’s

By John Howell

Two men robbed Powell’s Country Corner on Mt. Olivet Road at Highway 6 East shortly before closing Tuesday night, roughing up two clerks before taking the small amount of cash in the register, Batesville Deputy Police Chief Jimmy McCloud said.

The robbery was over in a minute or less, McCloud said. The robbers moved quickly to force one clerk to open the cash register before running off on foot down Mt. Olivet Road where they left evidence officers collected during their investigation, McCloud said.

Store owner Kay Nickle said the clerks “were real shaken up. He slapped at one and hit the other just because they couldn’t get the drawer open quick enough.”

The robbery was recorded on a video surveillance system. Robbers were well covered. At least one is believed to have been armed with a handgun.

Officers believe that the pair had parked a vehicle south of the store on Mt. Olivet Road. The robbery occurred at 9:57 p.m., minutes before closing. Investigators are asking anyone who was in the vicinity Tuesday night and who may have seen pedestrians on Mt. Olivet Road near Highway 6 or a vehicle parked along the road or who may have other information to contact the Batesville Police Department, 563-5653.