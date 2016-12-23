Cable bills to increase

By John Howell

CableONE rates will increase prices for residential cable television in 2017, CableOne General Manager Deron Lindsey states in a letter to Batesville Mayor Jerry Autrey that was presented at the December 20 meeting.

“Our Economy Cable rates will increase by $5 per month, Standard Cable rates will increase by $8 per month, Preferred Packages (Cable/Internet and Cable/Phone) rates will increase by $6 and the Elite Package (cable, phone and Internet) rate will increase by $6 per month,” Lindsay states.