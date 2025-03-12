Property Transfers Published 2:07 pm Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between March 3-7, 2025, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Kat Cole Holdings, LLC to Wilco Holdings, LLC, A fractional part of Lot 1, Block 3, Batesville.

The Estate of Charlie Ward Bridges to Ricky Bridges, Southwest Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 15, Township 27 North, Range 2 East, and the Northwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

The Estate of Charlie Ward Bridges to Charlie Ward Bridges, III, East Half of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 15, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Gene Barry Gates to Errin Gates, Northeast corner of Lot 5, Block 15, Batesville, in Section 8,

Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Gary Gray and Louise Gray to Michael Hoover and Sherry Hoover, Lot 560, Section E, Enid

Shores Subdivision.

Royce K. Locke to Jaybird Properties, LLC, Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, the

South Half of the Northeast Quarter, the North Half of the Southeast Quarter, and the Southwest

Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Joseph A. Key and Brenda C. Key to Bruce S. Cook and Laura F. Cook, A fractional part of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 16 and a fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 15, all

in Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Joshua Blane Joyner to Christopher Kaleb Joyner, Fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 8 West, containing 1.183 acres, more or less.

Joshua Blane Joyner to Thomas Jerry Joyner, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 36,

Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

K & G Property Group, LLC to On Point Rental Group, LLC, Lots 6 and 7, Maxey Subdivision,

Block B, Batesville.

A1 Investments, LLC to Jacob Gowen, Part of the South Half of Lot 8, Block 22, Batesville.

Carolyn Ann Stokes to Duran Jones and Tessa Henderson, A 7.00-acre parcel located in the

Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Martha A. Cannon to Lynda G. White, Northwest Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7,

Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

First Judicial District

Hernan Bladimir Sorto Molina to Rodolfo Pascacio Villarreal, Lot 44 and Lot 45, Woodland Park

North Subdivision.

Antonio Medina to Jose Antonio Medina and Mary A. Medina, 1.23 acres in the Northwest

Quarter of Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 7 West, Sardis.

Antonio Medina to Jose Carlos Perez and Alicia Murguia Barrera, 3.36 acres in the Northwest

Quarter of Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 7 West, Sardis.

John Eubanks to Wendell Eubanks, Jr., Lot 22, Woodland Park North Subdivision, West Half of

the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Brian Ray and Petra Ray to Delta Land Holdings, LLC, Southwest Quarter of Section 29,

Township 7 South, Range 6 West; Northwest Quarter of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range

6 West.

Willie Nelson, Sr. and Hattie N. Nelson to FSB & Co., LLC FBO Robert M. Bailey and FSB &

Co., LLC FBO Super Saver Drugs, Inc., A parcel of land in Section 2, Township 8 South, Range

7 West.

Classie Mae Mack to Christopher Pasley, Lot 40 of the First Addition to the Pointer Subdivision,

Como.

Meshundra Montgomery and Vonzell Logan to Vonzell Logan and Josephine W. Floyd, Lot 4 of

the West Side Subdivision.

Carol T. Mothershead to Clint Caffey, Jr., A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 6,

Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Douglas and Elizabeth McArthur to Brandon and Brittney McDaniel, A part of Section 23,

Township 7, Range 7 West.