​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 1:05 pm Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

March 3

Chesley Marie Daughtery, 249 W. Dale Dr., Pope, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

Tyrone Jerome Moffit, 7091 Park Place Rd., Como, charged with two counts of conspiracy.

Spencer Wayne Conerly, 3793 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly

conduct/failure to comply.

Michael Leroy Lawson, 391 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI and driving while license

suspended.

Jennifer Michelle Winters, 3493 Tom Floyd Rd., Como, charged with driving with a suspended

license, careless driving, and switched tag.

March 4

Christopher Lee Bishop, 408A Bynum Rd., Water Valley, arrested on a bench warrant.

Antonio Bernard Curry, 287 Dishmon Rd., Como, charged with DUI, no tag , no insurance, and

driving while license suspended.

March 5

Exavran Zentrell Oliver, 217 Hwy. 51S, Como, held for Tate County authorities.

Jer’Rodney Cantrell Henderson, 712 Park St., Crenshaw, arrested on a warrant from the Miss.

Dept. of Corrections.

March 6

Kendarius Makia Buckley, 463 Albert Buckley Dr., Charleston, held for the Miss. Dept. of

Corrections.

Andrew Scott Smith, 495 Barley Dr., Crowder, charged with possession of a controlled

substance and firearm enhancement penalty.

Camron Drake Smith, 495 Barley Dr., Crowder, charged with possession of a controlled

substance, firearm enhancement penalty, no drivers license, and expired tag.

Ladarius Marquez Bradley, 3417 E. Briarpark Dr., Memphis, held for Tennessee authorities.

Anthony Ronald Atkinson, 734 Atkinson Rd., Batesville, charged with probation violation,

possession of a weapon by a felon, taking of a motor vehicle.

March 7

Terrel Terrance Dodd, 934A Plum Point Rd., Pope, charged with driving while license

suspended and expired tag.

Bryant Keith Street, 77 Fredonia Rd., Coldwater, charged with driving while license suspended.

Jarrad Jerrell Petty, 493 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with public drunkenness and

indecent exposure.

March 8

Cedrick James Johnson, 1734 Hammond Hill Rd., Como, charged with DUI, no drivers license,

and no insurance.

Moesha Jajuanna Smallie, 484 Shiloh Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI, possession of

marijuana, no drivers license, and improper equipment.

Matthew Wilson Wiseman, 1066 Getwell Rd., Nesbit, charged with public drunkenness.

John Eric Wiginton, 68 Forest Drive S., Sardis, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Wesley Earl Winters, 118 CR 374, Water Valley, charged with a Drug Court violation.

Orthensia Makenzie House, Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and

violation of the public safety ordinance.

Gerald Barnes Wallace, 110 Hoskins Rd, Batesville, charged with no child restraint and

contempt of court.

Tomas Juan Sebasilon, no address listed, charged with disturbance of the peace.

James Randy Fowler, 2620 Howell Rd., Silsbee, TX, charged with public drunkenness.

Orasio Torres, 936 Fernleaf Dr., Wauchula, FL, charged with DUI, careless driving, no

insurance, and failure to maintain proper lane.

Jaquavious Deterion Griffin, 201A Leonard St., Batesville, charged with careless driving,

running a stop sign, and felony fleeing.

William Earl Callaway, 882 CR 4733, Silsbee, TX, charged with DUI.

Ricky Devonta Harris, 213 Draper St., Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family.

Joneshia Shantell Jackson, 121 Johnnie Lyons Rd., Como, held on an indictment.

Ashley Armeta Cox, 1926 Smith Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI refusal, driving while license

suspended, and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Cody Roberts, 103 Meadowlark Lane, Indianola, charged with DUI refusal.