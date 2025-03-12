Don’t be afraid to look past the dirt Published 11:30 am Wednesday, March 12, 2025

By Les Ferguson, Jr.

Columnist

I have a shop on our property. It is a real blessing and one for which I am grateful.

Although it lacks specific amenities such as heat and air conditioning, I remain hopeful that

these deficiencies will be addressed someday.

In the meantime, my shop is a source of relaxation, inspiration, creativity, and focus. Right after

it was built, a friend from church helped me build a long workbench attached to one wall. It has

shelves above it that hold various power tools, etc. With the addition of a couple of tall stools,

the workbench also serves as a desk.

I never envisioned my shop as a place to write sermons, classes, newspaper columns, balance

checkbooks, or craft chapters for a new book. But there it is — my office away from my office.

Better yet, I figured out how to get my wireless internet from the house to the shop, installed a

TV on the wall, and bought a $40 recliner from Facebook Marketplace. The shop now doubles

as a man cave.

I've created various items in my shop, including a bench for our dining room table, patio

furniture, a stovetop cover, and house shutters.

I’ve also napped when I was supposedly working on a project. Yes, since I don’t have a recliner

in the house yet (Cinco de Leso is coming soon), that old, ragged one in the shop sometimes

calls my name.

However, my shop has been unavailable to me for the past week or so. It currently houses a

$600 beater car. During daylight hours and often deep into the night, young men have been

working to restore it.

Not only has my shop been taken over, but I find myself in the fortunate position of purchasing

essential tools and parts as they pursue vehicular resurrection.

Notice that I said fortunate and not unenviable. Despite my OCD, which almost overwhelms me

when I see tools, parts, and soda cans scattered in every direction, as well as a workbench

without a square inch of open space, I’m glad they are there.

You see, the project we have embarked on together focuses on helping a young man who is

without his own transportation. For a long time, he has been entirely dependent on friends to

take him to and from work, as well as other places. I want to express how proud I am of my son,

who has taken the lead on this initiative.

He and I often clash because we are in completely different stages of life. Yet, his inherent

goodness and kindness shine through all the angst and struggles of being nineteen.

And if there is going to be a theological point (and there is), it’s this: kindness, goodness, and

compassion are all around you. Don’t be afraid to look beyond the dirt, grime, and mess to see

it. Sometimes, when you are inconvenienced, amazing things happen.

As Jesus once said, “Blessed are your eyes because they do see, and your ears because they

do hear.” (Matthew‬ 13‬:16‬ CSB‬‬)