Don’t be afraid to look past the dirt
Published 11:30 am Wednesday, March 12, 2025
By Les Ferguson, Jr.
Columnist
I have a shop on our property. It is a real blessing and one for which I am grateful.
Although it lacks specific amenities such as heat and air conditioning, I remain hopeful that
these deficiencies will be addressed someday.
In the meantime, my shop is a source of relaxation, inspiration, creativity, and focus. Right after
it was built, a friend from church helped me build a long workbench attached to one wall. It has
shelves above it that hold various power tools, etc. With the addition of a couple of tall stools,
the workbench also serves as a desk.
I never envisioned my shop as a place to write sermons, classes, newspaper columns, balance
checkbooks, or craft chapters for a new book. But there it is — my office away from my office.
Better yet, I figured out how to get my wireless internet from the house to the shop, installed a
TV on the wall, and bought a $40 recliner from Facebook Marketplace. The shop now doubles
as a man cave.
I've created various items in my shop, including a bench for our dining room table, patio
furniture, a stovetop cover, and house shutters.
I’ve also napped when I was supposedly working on a project. Yes, since I don’t have a recliner
in the house yet (Cinco de Leso is coming soon), that old, ragged one in the shop sometimes
calls my name.
However, my shop has been unavailable to me for the past week or so. It currently houses a
$600 beater car. During daylight hours and often deep into the night, young men have been
working to restore it.
Not only has my shop been taken over, but I find myself in the fortunate position of purchasing
essential tools and parts as they pursue vehicular resurrection.
Notice that I said fortunate and not unenviable. Despite my OCD, which almost overwhelms me
when I see tools, parts, and soda cans scattered in every direction, as well as a workbench
without a square inch of open space, I’m glad they are there.
You see, the project we have embarked on together focuses on helping a young man who is
without his own transportation. For a long time, he has been entirely dependent on friends to
take him to and from work, as well as other places. I want to express how proud I am of my son,
who has taken the lead on this initiative.
He and I often clash because we are in completely different stages of life. Yet, his inherent
goodness and kindness shine through all the angst and struggles of being nineteen.
And if there is going to be a theological point (and there is), it’s this: kindness, goodness, and
compassion are all around you. Don’t be afraid to look beyond the dirt, grime, and mess to see
it. Sometimes, when you are inconvenienced, amazing things happen.
As Jesus once said, “Blessed are your eyes because they do see, and your ears because they
do hear.” (Matthew 13:16 CSB)