Wave scores late-inning wins Published 4:00 pm Wednesday, March 5, 2025

North Delta School pulled off a pair of late-game heroics in the last two games with wins over Starkville Academy and Pillow to improve their record to 5-3 on the season.

NDS 6

Starkville 1

The Green Wave broke open a 2-1 lead with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning at home Monday to slip past the Volunteers.

Will Carpenter paced North Delta at the plate with a single and double with two RBIs. Landon Hoshell added a pair of RBIs with a double while Kolby Baker and Karson Ware singled. Jett Manning also contributed with two singles.

North Delta took a 2-0 lead after three innings before Starkville put their lone run on the board in the fifth. Clayton Hentz was outstanding on the mound with a complete game on five hits coupled with eight strikeouts and one unearned run.

NDS 7

Pillow 6

Trailing 6-5 and down to their final three outs, North Delta scratched across two runs in the top of the seventh to defeat the Mustangs in Greenwood Saturday. The Green Wave led 3-2 in the fifth before Pillow plated four runs to surge ahead 6-3.

North Delta cut the margin to 6-5 with two runs in the sixth before the seventh inning rally.

Herron Williams and Baker led the way with two doubles each while Owens Johnson added a single and double. Alex Jackson singled and scored two runs. Jackson got the starting nod on the mound and went four innings with three walks and one strikeout.

Karson Ware fanned two and walked two in two innings of relief while Baker tossed one inning, giving up two hits and an unearned run.

North Delta starts a five-game road trip Thursday when they visit the defending MHSAA 3A East Webster before going to Bayou Academy Friday.

The Green Wave will take part in the Battle on the Beach tournament Monday as they take on Canton Academy followed by Tishomingo County and Clinton Tuesday on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.