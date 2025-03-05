Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Virginia R. Davis Powell, 87, born on August 31, 1937, in Dresden, TN, passed away on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Sunday, March 9, from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a funeral service, both at First Baptist Church. She will be laid to rest in interment at Magnolia Cemetery at 4 p.m. following the service.

Throughout her life, Virginia was known for her spicy personality and great sense of humor. Whether feeling good or facing challenges, she always wore a smile that could brighten any room. Virginia cherished her family, embracing every moment spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter. She took immense delight in her family gatherings and was known for her culinary skills, particularly enjoying cooking hearty meals that brought everyone together.

Virginia was a member of the First Baptist Church in Batesville, where she fostered connections and friendships that enriched her life. Her interests included watching television and maintaining her regular Saturday beauty shop visits, both of which she looked forward to with enthusiasm.

She is survived by her loving family: daughters Anita Davis and Sherri Cross of Batesville; son Michael Davis (Tammie) of Batesville; son Tony Powell (Betty) of Oxford; sister Charlotte Nancy Taylor of Bartlett, TN; seven grandchildren, including Alexus Bolton (Dylan), Anthony Powell, Wesley Davis (Kara), Malyn Davis, Andrew Powell, Shelby Powell, Audrey Powell; and step-grandchildren, Jase and Joseph Howell. Virginia’s legacy continues through her great-granddaughter, Hazel Rose Bolton, who brought her immense joy.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Buel Austin and Ludie Virginia Hillard Carroll.

Virginia R. Davis Powell will forever be remembered for her indomitable spirit, love for her family, and the joy she brought into the lives of those around her.