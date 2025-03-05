Sherian (Sherry) Dulin, 82

Published 4:18 pm Wednesday, March 5, 2025

On Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, Ms. Sherian (Sherry) Dulin, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s, peacefully went to be with her Lord at the age of 82.

A celebration of Sherry’s life will be held on Saturday, March 8, at 10:30 a.m. at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville, with interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park. The family will welcome friends for visitation prior to the service, beginning at 9 a.m.

Sherry was born on May 7, 1942, in Quincy, Illinois, to Wayne Harold Dickeson and Ruth Gertrude Zeh, both of whom preceded her in death. She was the second of four children, with siblings Patricia Pramberg (Littleton, CO), JoAnn Ice (Roseburg, OR), and the late Phillip Stanley Crawford. Sherry graduated from Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo, California.

Sherry met and married Curtis Harris (deceased), a young U.S. Navy Sailor stationed nearby, and together they had her first daughter. The family lived in Memphis, TN, and Sardis, MS, before she divorced and later married Bob Dulin (deceased) of Sardis, MS, with whom she had a second daughter.

Sherry is survived by her two daughters, Terrie Waldrip (Ken) of Southaven, and Judy Lambert; five grandchildren, Jimmy Aldridge (Brooke) of Killen, AL, Dr. Chase Waldrip (Julie) of Hernando, Robert Aldridge (Taylor) of Killen, AL, Brianna Johnson (Ben) of Killen, AL, and Blake Waldrip (Lawrie) of Brandon; and five great-grandchildren, River Aldridge, Finn Waldrip, Kace Johnson, Adeline Aldridge, and Channing Waldrip.

Sherry was known for her vibrant and loving personality – standing at only 4’10” but with a spirit and joy much larger than life. She was deeply connected to nature, often working in her garden or feeding the hummingbirds. Sherry enjoyed traveling – especially if it meant she could collect seashells or unique rocks. Her love for children was evident, as she often opened her home to them and shared her love of God and nature through arts and crafts. Whether it was crocheting, ceramics, or painting, Sherry loved to share her creativity, teaching Sunday school and inspiring young minds through hands-on projects.

Many children learned the art of “shellac” from Sherry, and she became a beloved figure in their lives. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ, where she found community and support throughout her life. Sherry cherished spending time with family and friends, whether it was playing cards, hosting fish fries, or dancing up a storm anytime someone cranked up a tune.

Sherry had a strong work ethic, and her most treasured job was working for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) from 2001 to 2009, where she cared deeply for “her guys,” the linemen, always making sure they had hot coffee and worrying about them during bad weather.

Above all, Sherry’s greatest joy came from her grandchildren. She adored them and took great pride in watching them grow. Her love for them and for God helped shape them into the remarkable individuals they are today.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.