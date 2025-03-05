Published 4:23 pm Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Katherine Oglesby, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 1, 2025.

Born to the late Joseph C. and Montrey Johnson on June 28, 1937, in Sardis, Katherine was a woman of God. Her unwavering faith and dedication was seen through her love of her church and church family. During her lifetime, she worshipped at Sardis Church of Christ before moving to Como Church of Christ.

Katherine was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed vegetable gardening, canning, and giving away her vegetables to anyone who wanted them. Katherine spent her time also reading, crocheting, and sewing.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd D. Oglesby; 3 brothers, Jessie Mothershed, Darel Johnson (Becky), and Marvin Johnson; father-in-law, Ira D. Oglesby; and mother-in-law, Gladys Oglesby.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Williams (Don); grandson, David Williams (Bridget); great-grandchildren, Seth Williams, Cloe Williams, Cady Williams, and Brinklee Beth Williams; and sister, Etta Brock (Tom).

Funeral services were Wednesday, March 5. The graveside service took place at Fredonia Cemetery in Como.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home in Sardis, was entrusted with arrangements.