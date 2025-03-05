Published 4:11 pm Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Jimmy Lee “Jimbo” Robertson, 73, of Panola County, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home in Senatobia, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, with his family by his side.

Funeral services were Monday, March 3, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment in Cold Springs Cemetery near Sardis.

Jimbo was born on Oct. 1, 1951, to the late Homer and Katherine Robertson. After 25 years working at Air Control, Jimbo retired and went on to enjoy his life with family and friends.

Jimbo is survived by his children, Gina (Rusty) Lamb, Jennifer (Braun) Ragon; eight grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren; one sister Shirley (Randy) Cox; three brothers, Ray Robertson, Danny (Arlene) Robertson, Ronnie (Roena) Robertson; thirteen nieces and nephews, and one fur baby, Noah.

Jimbo was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Katherine Robertson; one son, Steven Gregory Robertson; brother, Charles Tindall, and one grandson, Hunter Sprouse.