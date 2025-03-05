J.J. Putman, 80

Published 4:06 pm Wednesday, March 5, 2025

J.J. Putman, a cherished self-employed painter and beloved member of the community, passed away on March 4, 2025, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford. Born on Jan. 11, 1955, in Marks, he lived a life filled with love for his family and a deep passion for the outdoor activities that brought him joy.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 7, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville, followed by a funeral service starting at 4 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel. J.J. will be laid to rest at Sardis Lake Baptist Church Cemetery following the service.

Throughout his life, J.J. found fulfillment in spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who were a central part of his world. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and caring for his cows, horses, and goats, demonstrating his love for animals and the land. He was also an avid enthusiast of working on old cars and trucks, finding satisfaction in both craftsmanship and the challenge of restoration.

J.J. is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia Russell Putman of Sardis, along with their three children: daughters Amy Crase (Michael) of Sardis, and Holly White (Russ) of Sardis, and son Jimmy Putman (Kim) of Sardis. He is also survived by his brother, Greg Putman (Carol) of Batesville, and his brother Dub Putman of Pope. J.J. was a proud grandfather to Taylor White, Trey White, Will Putman, Skylar Crase, and Kyleigh Putman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Allen and Annabelle Taylor Putman, who provided him a foundation of love and values that he carried throughout his life.

J.J. Putman leaves behind a legacy of love, hard work, and cherished memories that will forever resonate within the hearts of his family and friends. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.