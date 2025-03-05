Published 4:09 pm Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Bill Still, 88, a dedicated and hardworking man, was born on July 12, 1936, in Batesville. He departed this life on March 2, 2025, in Oxford, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and resilience.

Funeral services will be 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 6, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends prior to the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Following the service, the interment will be at Good Hope Cemetery in Batesville.

A proud veteran, Bill honorably served in the United States Army, demonstrating his commitment to his country. Following his military service, he embarked on a fulfilling career as a carpenter and cattle farmer. Going to church and worshiping the Lord was a very important part of his life. Bill found joy in the simplicity of rural life, spending his days riding his tractor, working with his cows, tending to his farm, and enjoying the great outdoors.

An active member of his community, he dedicated himself to his faith as a longtime member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church, where he cherished the relationships, he built and the worship that enriched his soul.

Bill was a loving husband to his wife, Ann Baker Still of Pope. He is survived by their children: daughter Trina Still Appleton (Macel) of Pope, and son Kevin Still (Angie) of Southaven. Bill was a doting grandfather to Cody Appleton, Taylor Wilson (Sterling), and Julia Anne Thompson (Landon), as well as a proud great-grandfather to five great-grandchildren. His love for his family was evident in every smile and moment they shared together.

Bill is also survived by his brother Bobby Still of Pearl. He joins his deceased family members, including his parents Jesse Lee and Maggie Ruth Groner Still, his brother Hulet Still, and his grandson Jeremy Appleton.

Bill Still’s life was a testament to hard work, dedication, and love for family and faith. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by all who knew him.