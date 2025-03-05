Barbara Jones Phillips, 81

Published 4:20 pm Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Services Celebrating the life of Mrs. Barbara Jones Phillips will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 8, at Batesville First Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall with Rev. Newlie Long officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Phillips, 81, of Meridian, died February 27, 2025, at Ochsner Rush Medical Center in Meridian.

Barbara was retired through the North Carolina Retirement System after working for Coastal Carolina Community College in the Research and Development Office. She enjoyed both Fishing and Flower Gardening.

Mrs. Barbara is survived by her husband, James Phillips; her brothers, Tony Jones (Cindy) and Glenn Jones; sons, Stephen Horne (Iris) and Dano Perez; step-sons, James Phillips (Isabel) and Charles Phillips (Alexis); five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Phillips is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ora Jones; her brother, Vernon Jones; and her son, Delane Horne.

The Phillips Family suggests memorials be made as donations to Tunnel to Towers, Wounded Warriors, or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.