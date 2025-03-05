Published 4:15 pm Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Candy Lucas “Lulu” Broome, born on Nov. 5, 1973, in Sardis, peacefully passed away at her home in Batesville surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, March 2, 2025. She is remembered as a devoted wife, mother, loving grandmother, and an extremely humble individual whose passion for education and love for children was evident throughout her career.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 6, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, March 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

Candy dedicated her professional life to nurturing young minds as a Kindergarten and Pre-K teacher at Batesville Elementary School, where her love of children touched the lives of many families. She also contributed her talents to the Batesville Methodist Church Children Center, further exemplifying her commitment to supporting the growth and development of the younger generation.

In her personal life, Candy enjoyed a variety of hobbies and interests that brought her joy. She cherished visiting the mountains, participating in family gatherings, and most importantly, spending time with her beloved grandson, Lucas. Her family was the center of her world, and her loving nature shone through in every interaction.

Candy is survived by her husband, Billy Broome of Batesville; her daughter, Chelsea Broome of Batesville; and her son, Jake Broome (Anna) of Batesville. She delighted in the company of her granddaughter, Leslie Broome, and grandson, Lucas Broome. Candy is also remembered fondly by her sister, Lacey Fullilove (late Kyle Fullilove) of Oxford, and her brother, Samuel “Bubba” Lucas (Chasity) of Batesville.

She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, including Brooke Lucas of Batesville; Harlow Shipley and Ava Byles of Oxford; Cheyenne Land of Boxoshe, OK; Charlotte Lucas of Oxford; Tristin Lucas of Oxford; Cameron Kozyk and Shayden Lucas of Batesville; and Harlan Fullilove of Boxoshe, OK. Additionally, Candy is remembered by her beloved grandpets, Emery Broome, Lottie Broome, and Max Broome.

She is preceded in death by her father, Samuel Grady Lucas; her mother, Janie Lucas Coleman; her son, David Tyler Broome; and her grandpet, Blue Belle Broome.

The family would like to give their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Grothey and The West Clinic for their love and care shown to Candy during her battle with cancer.

In lieu flowers, the family requests memorial be forwarded to Hope Lodge Memphis, 718 Union Ave., Memphis, TN 38103

Candy Broome’s legacy of kindness, compassion, and dedication to her family and profession will be cherished by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed but fondly remembered.