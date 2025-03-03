Published 11:54 am Monday, March 3, 2025

Sherry Klyce Magee, age 78, passed away Monday evening, February 24, 2025, at Baptist Desoto Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Sherry’s life reflected her love for the Lord and her family. Although small in stature, Sherry was a giant in her faith and love for the Lord. She had a personal relationship with Jesus, her Savior, which was evident in the way she loved others. She and her beloved husband, Jimmy, led the youth group at Liberty Hill for many years where she impacted countless lives and pointed everyone she met to the Lord. She was the first to give whatever she had to someone in need. Her home was always open to anyone who could use a listening ear, a place to stay, or a delicious meal. In her roles as assistant and substitute teacher throughout the South Panola schools, she poured into her students and cared deeply for them. Additionally, Sherry was a licensed cosmetologist who ran her own business in the community where neighbors gathered for haircuts and encouragement. Sherry also served as the secretary for First Baptist Church Batesville, where she brightened the office each day with her kind heart, big smile, and cheerful spirit.

Sherry was a loving, devoted wife of more than 60 years to Jimmy. They were a dynamic duo who shared many laughs, smiles, tears, and adventures together with family and friends. They enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, caring for their animals, and travelling. She could also play a fierce game of Scrabble and Rook. Laughter always erupted on game nights.

Family was very important to Sherry, and she was a loyal and caring sister who found great joy in regular calls and visits with her siblings. She was a dearly loved aunt, cousin, and friend.

Sherry had many nicknames throughout the years, but by far her favorite names to be called were Mom and Nana. She took her roles seriously to deeply and purposely invest her time, energy, and love into her daughters and grandchildren. No doubt they were the light of her life. You only had to be in her presence for a moment before she would tell you all about them. She was so thankful she had the opportunity to see each of them come to know the Lord and she was there for every baptism and other special event the family celebrated. Nana gladly welcomed her sons-in-law and grandsons-in-law as if they were already her very own. Recently she added the role of great-grandmother, a title she cherished. Nana soaked up every moment with those she loved.

She leaves behind her loving, faithful husband James “Jimmy” Magee of Courtland, MS; her treasured daughters, Suzanne Magee Thompson (John) of Courtland, MS; and Cindy Magee Melton (Derek) of Clinton, MS, her beloved grandchildren, Lindsey Bensch, Lauren Gabbard, Cameron Melton, Caeley Melton; and her adored great-grandchildren, Micah Gabbard, Silas Gabbard.

Sherry is also survived by her siblings: sister Barbara Powell of Batesville, MS; brother Paul Putnam of Inverness, MS; brother David Putnam of Oahu, Hawaii; brother Michael Putnam of Oxford, MS, and sister Sue Putnam of Memphis, TN. She was a precious Nana to many nieces and nephews.

Sherry was preceded in death by her sister Mary Jacquelyn “Jackie” Davis and by her mother, Mary Lillian Putnam

Services were held March 1, 2025, at First Baptist Church, Batesville, MS, with a family internment at Pisgah Church.

Mrs. Sherry, “Nana” has left a legacy of love and service from her time on Earth and is now rejoicing in the arms of her Savior.