Published 11:54 am Monday, March 3, 2025

Patty Bates Tutor, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 27, 2025 in Covington, Tennessee. She was born on February 10, 1951, daughter to the late Otis Eugene Bates and Lydia Kathryn Taylor.

A native Panolian, Patty attended South Panola High School before attaining an associate degree with Northwest Community College. She lived and thrived in northern Mississippi, contented with the simple rewards of a life lived in service of her faith, lifelong friends, and cherished family.

Patty was a kind, patient, tender-hearted wife and mother, with a penchant for doting on her children. She was there for every milestone, and a ready and welcome source of comfort and encouragement. To Patty, her kids were her world, and she made a point of putting them first.

Patty laughed with her whole body, and she loved with her whole heart. She loved Mississippi snow-days. She loved fishing on the lake, ice cream, collecting unassuming baubles, and she adored her ever-present menagerie of cats and dogs. But most of all, she loved the life that she forged with her loving, close-knit family, steadfast friends, and abiding faith.

Patty is survived by her elder sister Florence Kaye Smith of Batesville, MS; her twin brother Monty Gene Bates (Janice) of Waynesville, MO; younger brother Leslie M. Taylor (Lisa) of Batesville, MS; son Robert Dale Tutor of Pope, MS; daughter Nancy Carol Mauldin (Theodore) of Savannah, GA; and granddaughter Elizabeth Inman Mauldin (Jalal) of Savannah, GA.

Flowers are a welcome gesture, or alternately, her family asks that you consider a charitable donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in Patty’s memory.