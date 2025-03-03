March 3 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 3:21 am Monday, March 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

The NHL lineup today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

We’ve got everything you need in terms of how to watch today’s NHL action right here. Check out the links below.

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch March 3 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Ottawa Senators @ Washington Capitals 6:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Tampa Bay Lightning @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Buffalo Sabres @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
New York Islanders @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
San Jose Sharks @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Los Angeles Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

