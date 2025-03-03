College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, March 3 Published 4:48 am Monday, March 3, 2025

The Monday college basketball schedule in the AAC has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Wichita State Shockers squaring off against the North Texas Mean Green, and we have picks against the spread available for you right here.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: North Texas -7.5 vs. Wichita State

Matchup: Wichita State Shockers at North Texas Mean Green

Wichita State Shockers at North Texas Mean Green Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 9.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

North Texas by 9.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: North Texas -7.5

North Texas -7.5 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: March 3

March 3 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: