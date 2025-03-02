NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Hawks Picks for March 3 Published 11:40 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-22) play the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) as 7.5-point favorites on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE.

If you hope to gain an edge on Monday’s game, check out the best bets on the board in the article below (based on our computer predictions).

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 7.5)

Memphis has 35 wins in 60 games against the spread this year.

Against the spread, Atlanta is 28-32-0 this season.

The Grizzlies have an ATS record of 11-4 as 7.5-point favorites or more.

The Hawks’ ATS record as 7.5-point underdogs or more is 8-8.

Pick OU:

Under (253.5)





In nine games this season, the Grizzlies and their opponents have scored more than 253.5 combined points.

The Hawks and their opponents have combined to score more than 253.5 points in 11 of 60 games this season.

Memphis’ games this season have had an average of 235.7 points, 17.8 fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Atlanta has a 234.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 18.7 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Hawks are the league’s ninth-highest scoring team this season compared to the top-ranked Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are the league’s 23rd-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 27th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-285)

This season, the Grizzlies have been favored 40 times and won 30, or 75%, of those games.

The Hawks have been victorious in 17, or 42.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Memphis has won 13 of its 15 games, or 86.7%, when favored by at least -285 on the moneyline.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win four times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +225 or worse on the moneyline.

The Grizzlies have a 74% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

