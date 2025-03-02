LSU vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – March 2 Published 1:46 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday’s contest between the No. 7 LSU Tigers (27-3) and the Ole Miss Rebels (18-9) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 75-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored LSU squad coming out on top. Game time is at 4 p.m. ET on March 2.

Based on our computer prediction, LSU is projected to cover the spread (4.5) against Ole Miss. The two teams are expected to eclipse the 138.5 total.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Line: LSU -4.5

LSU -4.5 Point total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (to win): LSU -190, Ole Miss +160

LSU vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction:

LSU 75, Ole Miss 66

Spread & Total Prediction for LSU vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: LSU (-4.5)

LSU (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)

LSU has a 12-9-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Ole Miss, who is 15-9-0 ATS. The Tigers have a 9-12-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Rebels have a record of 12-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 160.8 points per game, 22.3 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the past 10 games, LSU has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Ole Miss has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +621 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.7 points per game. They’re putting up 85.3 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and are allowing 64.6 per outing to rank 182nd in college basketball.

LSU ranks second in the nation at 42.8 rebounds per game. That’s 11.8 more than the 31 its opponents average.

LSU knocks down 4.9 three-pointers per game (285th in college basketball) while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc (98th in college basketball). It is making 1.4 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game while shooting 26.9%.

The Tigers’ 94.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 35th in college basketball, and the 71.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 24th in college basketball.

LSU has committed 14.3 turnovers per game (111th in college basketball action), 3.1 fewer than the 17.4 it forces on average (74th in college basketball).

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 18.9 points per game, with a +511 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (40th in college basketball) and allow 56.6 per outing (28th in college basketball).

The 34.4 rebounds per game Ole Miss accumulates rank 77th in college basketball, 7.8 more than the 26.6 its opponents grab.

Ole Miss knocks down 5.1 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball) while shooting 30.3% from deep (220th in college basketball). It is making 1.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 4 per game at 30.6%.

Ole Miss wins the turnover battle by 6.6 per game, committing 13 (48th in college basketball) while its opponents average 19.6.

