How to Watch the NBA Today, March 3
Published 10:26 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025
Today’s NBA lineup features seven contests, including the Houston Rockets against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Looking for live coverage of NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – March 3
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: