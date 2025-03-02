How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 3 Published 11:54 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-22) face the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) on March 3, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

In games Memphis shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 26-6 overall.

The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The 123.2 points per game the Grizzlies record are just 3.7 more points than the Hawks give up (119.5).

Memphis has a 30-5 record when putting up more than 119.5 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 45.4% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta is 22-18 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Hawks put up only 0.1 fewer points per game (116.6) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (116.7).

Atlanta has put together a 20-13 record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are averaging 124.2 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 122.2 points per contest.

Memphis cedes 114 points per game at home this year, compared to 119.5 in road games.

The Grizzlies are draining 13.9 treys per game, which is 0.1 more than they’re averaging when playing on the road (13.8). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.7% when playing at home and 37% away from home.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks average more points per game at home (116.9) than on the road (116.4), and also allow fewer points at home (119.3) than away (119.6).

In 2024-25 Atlanta is conceding 0.3 fewer points per game at home (119.3) than away (119.6).

This year the Hawks are collecting fewer assists at home (28.6 per game) than away (29.8).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Ja Morant Questionable Shoulder Zyon Pullin Out Knee Yuki Kawamura Out Hamstring

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Probable Achilles Georges Niang Out Illness Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Larry Nance Jr. Out Knee Vit Krejci Out Back

id: