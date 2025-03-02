How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 3
Published 11:54 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies (38-22) face the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) on March 3, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- In games Memphis shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 26-6 overall.
- The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The 123.2 points per game the Grizzlies record are just 3.7 more points than the Hawks give up (119.5).
- Memphis has a 30-5 record when putting up more than 119.5 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 45.4% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.
- Atlanta is 22-18 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The Hawks put up only 0.1 fewer points per game (116.6) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (116.7).
- Atlanta has put together a 20-13 record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are averaging 124.2 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 122.2 points per contest.
- Memphis cedes 114 points per game at home this year, compared to 119.5 in road games.
- The Grizzlies are draining 13.9 treys per game, which is 0.1 more than they’re averaging when playing on the road (13.8). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.7% when playing at home and 37% away from home.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks average more points per game at home (116.9) than on the road (116.4), and also allow fewer points at home (119.3) than away (119.6).
- In 2024-25 Atlanta is conceding 0.3 fewer points per game at home (119.3) than away (119.6).
- This year the Hawks are collecting fewer assists at home (28.6 per game) than away (29.8).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ja Morant
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Zyon Pullin
|Out
|Knee
|Yuki Kawamura
|Out
|Hamstring
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Trae Young
|Probable
|Achilles
|Georges Niang
|Out
|Illness
|Jalen Johnson
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Knee
|Vit Krejci
|Out
|Back