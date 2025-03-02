How to Watch Memphis vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream – March 2
Published 4:41 am Sunday, March 2, 2025
The UAB Blazers (19-9, 12-3 AAC) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the No. 18 Memphis Tigers (23-5, 13-2 AAC) on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Memphis vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Blazers have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Memphis is 17-2 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Blazers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 115th.
- The 79.8 points per game the Tigers record are only four more points than the Blazers give up (75.8).
- Memphis is 16-3 when scoring more than 75.8 points.
UAB Stats Insights
- The Blazers’ 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42%).
- This season, UAB has a 19-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Blazers rank second.
- The Blazers score an average of 83.4 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 72.9 the Tigers give up.
- UAB is 15-4 when allowing fewer than 79.8 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis averages 80.5 points per game at home, compared to 79.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 1.3 points per contest.
- At home, the Tigers are ceding 0.7 fewer points per game (71.7) than on the road (72.4).
- Memphis is making 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 2.1999999999999957% points worse than it is averaging away from home (8.8, 39.3%).
UAB Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 UAB is scoring 5.9 more points per game at home (85.1) than on the road (79.2).
- The Blazers allow 71.7 points per game at home, and 79.6 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, UAB sinks more triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (6.3), and makes a higher percentage away (44%) than at home (30%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2025
|@ Wichita State
|L 84-79
|Charles Koch Arena
|2/23/2025
|Florida Atlantic
|W 84-65
|FedExForum
|2/26/2025
|Rice
|W 84-72
|FedExForum
|3/2/2025
|@ UAB
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Bartow Arena
|3/4/2025
|@ UTSA
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|UTSA Convocation Center
|3/7/2025
|South Florida
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|FedExForum
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2025
|@ Rice
|W 90-89
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|2/23/2025
|Temple
|W 80-64
|Bartow Arena
|2/27/2025
|@ Wichita State
|W 80-72
|Charles Koch Arena
|3/2/2025
|Memphis
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Bartow Arena
|3/6/2025
|Florida Atlantic
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Bartow Arena
|3/9/2025
|@ Tulane
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse
