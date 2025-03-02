How to Watch Memphis vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream – March 2 Published 4:41 am Sunday, March 2, 2025

The UAB Blazers (19-9, 12-3 AAC) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the No. 18 Memphis Tigers (23-5, 13-2 AAC) on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info

When: Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Blazers have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Memphis is 17-2 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Blazers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 115th.

The 79.8 points per game the Tigers record are only four more points than the Blazers give up (75.8).

Memphis is 16-3 when scoring more than 75.8 points.

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers’ 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42%).

This season, UAB has a 19-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Blazers rank second.

The Blazers score an average of 83.4 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 72.9 the Tigers give up.

UAB is 15-4 when allowing fewer than 79.8 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis averages 80.5 points per game at home, compared to 79.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 1.3 points per contest.

At home, the Tigers are ceding 0.7 fewer points per game (71.7) than on the road (72.4).

Memphis is making 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 2.1999999999999957% points worse than it is averaging away from home (8.8, 39.3%).

UAB Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 UAB is scoring 5.9 more points per game at home (85.1) than on the road (79.2).

The Blazers allow 71.7 points per game at home, and 79.6 on the road.

Beyond the arc, UAB sinks more triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (6.3), and makes a higher percentage away (44%) than at home (30%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/16/2025 @ Wichita State L 84-79 Charles Koch Arena 2/23/2025 Florida Atlantic W 84-65 FedExForum 2/26/2025 Rice W 84-72 FedExForum 3/2/2025 @ UAB Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Bartow Arena 3/4/2025 @ UTSA Watch this game on ESPN+ UTSA Convocation Center 3/7/2025 South Florida Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) FedExForum

UAB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/19/2025 @ Rice W 90-89 Tudor Fieldhouse 2/23/2025 Temple W 80-64 Bartow Arena 2/27/2025 @ Wichita State W 80-72 Charles Koch Arena 3/2/2025 Memphis Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Bartow Arena 3/6/2025 Florida Atlantic Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Bartow Arena 3/9/2025 @ Tulane Watch this game on ESPN+ Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse

