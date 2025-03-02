How to Watch LSU vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – March 2 Published 3:47 am Sunday, March 2, 2025

The LSU Tigers (27-3) hope to build on a 19-game home winning run when hosting the Ole Miss Rebels (18-9) on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET.

If you want to know where to watch this game, it can be found on SEC Network.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network

LSU 2024-25 Stats

At 75.5 points scored per game and 56.6 points conceded, the Rebels are 40th in college basketball offensively and 28th defensively.

LSU ranks second-best in college basketball by averaging 42.8 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 148th in college basketball (31.0 allowed per contest).

The Rebels are 21st-best in the country in assists (17.4 per game) in 2024-25.

With 14.3 turnovers per game, LSU is 111th in college basketball. It forces 17.4 turnovers per contest, which ranks 74th in college basketball.

At 5.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc, the Rebels are 264th and 220th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

LSU ranks 18th-best in college basketball by giving up a three-point shooting percentage of 26.9% to opponents. It ranks 226th in college basketball by surrendering 6.3 three-pointers per contest.

In 2024-25, the Rebels have taken 26.5% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 73.5% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 18.3% of the Rebels’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 81.7% have been 2-pointers.

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

The Rebels put up 75.5 points per game and allow 56.6, making them 40th in college basketball offensively and 28th defensively.

On the boards, Ole Miss is 77th in college basketball in rebounds (34.4 per game). It is 15th-best in rebounds allowed (26.6 per game).

With 17.4 assists per game, the Rebels are 21st-best in the nation.

In 2024-25, Ole Miss is 48th in the country in turnovers committed (13.0 per game) and 22nd-best in turnovers forced (19.6).

The Rebels make 5.1 3-pointers per game and shoot 30.3% from beyond the arc, ranking 264th and 220th, respectively, in college basketball.

Defensively, Ole Miss is fourth-best in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 4.0. It is 159th in 3-point percentage allowed at 30.6%.

The Rebels attempt 26.5% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 73.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 18.3% of the Rebels’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 81.7% are 2-pointers.

LSU’s Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Flau’jae Johnson 30 18.9 5.8 2.4 1.6 0.8 1.4 Aneesah Morrow 29 17.8 14.1 1.4 2.6 0.6 0.2 Mikaylah Williams 30 17.2 4.4 3.2 1.2 0.3 1.9 Kailyn Gilbert 30 9.8 2.8 1.7 0.9 0.0 0.6 Sa’Myah Smith 29 5.8 5.9 0.6 0.8 1.5 0.0

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Scott 27 11.9 5.3 3.8 1.0 1.0 0.1 Sira Thienou 27 11.3 4.6 2.2 2.6 0.3 0.9 Kennedy Todd-Williams 27 11.3 5.0 2.9 1.4 0.9 1.0 Starr Jacobs 27 11.2 6.6 1.0 1.9 0.4 0.0 Kirsten Deans 27 8.8 2.1 2.6 1.1 0.1 1.7

LSU’s Upcoming Schedule

March 2 vs. Ole Miss at 4 p.m. ET

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

March 2 at LSU at 4 p.m. ET

