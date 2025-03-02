How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, March 2 Published 12:43 am Sunday, March 2, 2025

AAC teams will hit the court in four games on Sunday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Memphis Tigers squaring off against the UAB Blazers at Bartow Arena.

Today’s AAC Games

Charlotte 49ers at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Memphis Tigers at UAB Blazers

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rice Owls at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

