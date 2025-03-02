How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, March 2

Published 12:43 am Sunday, March 2, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Sunday, March 2

AAC teams will hit the court in four games on Sunday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Memphis Tigers squaring off against the UAB Blazers at Bartow Arena.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Charlotte 49ers at East Carolina Pirates

Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls

No. 18 Memphis Tigers at UAB Blazers

Rice Owls at UTSA Roadrunners

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, March 2

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, March 2

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, March 2

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, March 2

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Saturday, March 1

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, March 1

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream - March 1

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma on TV or Live Stream – March 1

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow