Grizzlies vs. Heat Tickets Available – Saturday, March 15 Published 4:33 am Sunday, March 2, 2025

The Miami Heat (28-30), on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at FedExForum, battle the Memphis Grizzlies (38-22). The game begins at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSSUN.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSSUN

FDSSE and FDSSUN Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. Heat 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Heat 123.2 Points Avg. 110.3 116.7 Points Allowed Avg. 110.8 48.4% Field Goal % 45.7% 36.8% Three Point % 36.2%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes 23.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Grizzlies.

Ja Morant adds 20.9 points, 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, and Zach Edey contributes with 9.3 points, 0.9 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

Among active players, the Grizzlies are led by Jaylen Wells from beyond the arc. He connects on 1.9 shots from deep per game.

Jackson averages 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

Heat’s Top Players

Tyler Herro takes the top spot on the Heat scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 24.1 points and 5.7 assists per game.

This season, Bam Adebayo has a statline of 16.9 points, 4.3 assists and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Herro hits 3.6 threes per game.

The Heat’s defensive efforts get a lift from Adebayo’s 1.2 steals and Kel’el Ware’s one block per game.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 3/7 Mavericks – Away – 3/9 Pelicans – Away – 3/10 Suns – Home – 3/12 Jazz – Home – 3/14 Cavaliers – Home – 3/15 Heat – Home – 3/17 Kings – Away – 3/19 Trail Blazers – Away – 3/21 Clippers – Away – 3/25 Jazz – Away – 3/27 Thunder – Away –

Heat Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 3/7 Timberwolves – Home – 3/8 Bulls – Home – 3/10 Hornets – Home – 3/12 Clippers – Home – 3/14 Celtics – Home – 3/15 Grizzlies – Away – 3/17 Knicks – Away – 3/19 Pistons – Home – 3/21 Rockets – Home – 3/23 Hornets – Home – 3/25 Warriors – Home –

