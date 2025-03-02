Grizzlies vs. Heat Tickets Available – Saturday, March 15
Published 4:33 am Sunday, March 2, 2025
The Miami Heat (28-30), on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at FedExForum, battle the Memphis Grizzlies (38-22). The game begins at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSSUN.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Grizzlies vs. Heat Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSSUN
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Grizzlies vs. Heat 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Heat
|123.2
|Points Avg.
|110.3
|116.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.8
|48.4%
|Field Goal %
|45.7%
|36.8%
|Three Point %
|36.2%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes 23.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Grizzlies.
- Ja Morant adds 20.9 points, 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, and Zach Edey contributes with 9.3 points, 0.9 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest.
- Among active players, the Grizzlies are led by Jaylen Wells from beyond the arc. He connects on 1.9 shots from deep per game.
- Jackson averages 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Heat’s Top Players
- Tyler Herro takes the top spot on the Heat scoring and assist lists among active players, putting up 24.1 points and 5.7 assists per game.
- This season, Bam Adebayo has a statline of 16.9 points, 4.3 assists and 9.9 rebounds per game.
- Herro hits 3.6 threes per game.
- The Heat’s defensive efforts get a lift from Adebayo’s 1.2 steals and Kel’el Ware’s one block per game.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|3/7
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/9
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|3/10
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|3/12
|Jazz
|–
|Home
|–
|3/14
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/15
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|3/17
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|3/19
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/21
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/25
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|3/27
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
Go see the Grizzlies or Heat in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Heat Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|3/7
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|3/8
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|3/10
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/12
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/14
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|3/15
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|3/17
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/19
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|3/21
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/23
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/25
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.