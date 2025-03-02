Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – March 3 Published 9:16 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-22) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) as 6.5-point favorites on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 125 – Hawks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 6.5)

Grizzlies (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-11.1)

Grizzlies (-11.1) Pick OU: Under (251.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 238.0

The Grizzlies’ .583 ATS win percentage (35-25-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .467 mark (28-32-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 10-9 against the spread compared to the 13-6 ATS record Memphis puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

Memphis and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 63.3% of the time this season (38 out of 60). That’s more often than Atlanta and its opponents have (35 out of 60).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 17-23, while the Grizzlies are 30-10 as moneyline favorites.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies own a top-five offense this year, ranking best in the league with 123.2 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 25th with 116.7 points allowed per contest.

Memphis ranks second-best in the NBA by averaging 47.6 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 12th in the league (43.4 allowed per contest).

The Grizzlies have been tallying plenty of assists in 2024-25, ranking third-best in the NBA with 29.1 dimes per contest.

Although Memphis is averaging 15.7 turnovers per game (second-worst in NBA), it ranks fifth-best in the league by forcing 15 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies are making 13.8 three-pointers per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 36.8% three-point percentage (10th-ranked).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are eighth in the NBA in points scored (116.6 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (119.5).

Atlanta is 11th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.9) and 18th in rebounds allowed (44.5).

At 29.2 assists per game, the Hawks are second-best in the league.

Atlanta is the fifth-worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.1) but third-best in turnovers forced (15.7).

The Hawks are 14th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.1 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35%).

