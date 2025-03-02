Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – March 3
Published 9:16 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies (38-22) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) as 6.5-point favorites on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, March 3, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Grizzlies 125 – Hawks 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-11.1)
- Pick OU:
Under (251.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 238.0
- The Grizzlies’ .583 ATS win percentage (35-25-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .467 mark (28-32-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.
- As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 10-9 against the spread compared to the 13-6 ATS record Memphis puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.
- Memphis and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 63.3% of the time this season (38 out of 60). That’s more often than Atlanta and its opponents have (35 out of 60).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 17-23, while the Grizzlies are 30-10 as moneyline favorites.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies own a top-five offense this year, ranking best in the league with 123.2 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 25th with 116.7 points allowed per contest.
- Memphis ranks second-best in the NBA by averaging 47.6 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 12th in the league (43.4 allowed per contest).
- The Grizzlies have been tallying plenty of assists in 2024-25, ranking third-best in the NBA with 29.1 dimes per contest.
- Although Memphis is averaging 15.7 turnovers per game (second-worst in NBA), it ranks fifth-best in the league by forcing 15 turnovers per contest.
- The Grizzlies are making 13.8 three-pointers per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 36.8% three-point percentage (10th-ranked).
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks are eighth in the NBA in points scored (116.6 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (119.5).
- Atlanta is 11th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.9) and 18th in rebounds allowed (44.5).
- At 29.2 assists per game, the Hawks are second-best in the league.
- Atlanta is the fifth-worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.1) but third-best in turnovers forced (15.7).
- The Hawks are 14th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.1 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35%).
