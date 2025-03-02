Grizzlies vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – March 3 Published 5:39 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025

As they gear up to square off against the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) on Monday, March 3 at FedExForum, with the opening tip at 8 p.m. ET, the Memphis Grizzlies (38-22) have five players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks’ injury report has four players on it.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 130-128 loss to the Spurs in their last outing on Saturday. In the losing effort, Jaren Jackson Jr. paced the Grizzlies with 42 points.

The Hawks’ most recent outing was a 135-119 loss to the Thunder on Friday. Onyeka Okongwu’s team-leading 23 points paced the Hawks in the losing effort.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ja Morant PG Day-To-Day Shoulder 20.9 4.1 7.4 Zyon Pullin SG Day-To-Day Knee 0 0 0 Desmond Bane SG Day-To-Day Hip 18.2 5.9 5.4 Vince Williams Jr. SG Day-To-Day Knee 6.3 3.8 2 Brandon Clarke PF Day-To-Day Lip 8.1 5 1

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10 5 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Knee 8.5 4.3 1.6 Vit Krejci PG Out Back 6.9 2.7 2.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: