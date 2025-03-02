Buy Tickets for New York Rangers vs. Nashville Predators on March 2
Published 4:51 am Sunday, March 2, 2025
The New York Rangers’ Artemi Panarin and the Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, at Madison Square Garden.
Rangers vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, March 2
- Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Favorite: Rangers (-184)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Rangers Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Artemi Panarin
|57
|23
|35
|58
|Adam Fox
|58
|5
|43
|48
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|49
|14
|31
|45
|Mika Zibanejad
|59
|13
|29
|42
|Vincent Trocheck
|59
|17
|21
|38
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|59
|22
|32
|54
|Jonathan Marchessault
|59
|18
|28
|46
|Roman Josi
|53
|9
|29
|38
|Ryan O’Reilly
|56
|14
|22
|36
|Steven Stamkos
|59
|17
|15
|32
Rangers vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Rangers offense’s 178 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- New York ranks 20th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (183 total) in NHL action.
- The Rangers’ offense has the league’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (20.67%).
- The Predators have the league’s 30th-ranked scoring offense (152 total goals, 2.6 per game).
- Nashville’s 197 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 26th in the league.
- The Predators have the league’s 21st-ranked power-play conversion rate of 20.24%.
