Buy Tickets for New York Rangers vs. Nashville Predators on March 2 Published 4:51 am Sunday, March 2, 2025

The New York Rangers’ Artemi Panarin and the Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, at Madison Square Garden.

Rangers vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, March 2

Sunday, March 2 Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Favorite: Rangers (-184)

Rangers (-184) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Players to Watch

Rangers Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Artemi Panarin 57 23 35 58 Adam Fox 58 5 43 48 Jonathan Tanner Miller 49 14 31 45 Mika Zibanejad 59 13 29 42 Vincent Trocheck 59 17 21 38 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 59 22 32 54 Jonathan Marchessault 59 18 28 46 Roman Josi 53 9 29 38 Ryan O’Reilly 56 14 22 36 Steven Stamkos 59 17 15 32

Rangers vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Rangers offense’s 178 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 15th in the league.

New York ranks 20th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (183 total) in NHL action.

The Rangers’ offense has the league’s 20th-ranked power-play conversion rate (20.67%).

The Predators have the league’s 30th-ranked scoring offense (152 total goals, 2.6 per game).

Nashville’s 197 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 26th in the league.

The Predators have the league’s 21st-ranked power-play conversion rate of 20.24%.

