Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Rangers on March 2?

Published 11:53 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the New York Rangers. Is Ryan O’Reilly going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In 11 of 56 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

O’Reilly has picked up six goals and six assists on the power play.

O’Reilly averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 183 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 24.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 3/1/2025 Islanders 1 0 1 19:52 Away L 7-4 2/27/2025 Jets 1 0 1 19:58 Home W 2-1 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 4 0 4 17:12 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 0 1 17:15 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 4-3

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

