Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Rangers on March 2?
Published 11:53 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025
When the Nashville Predators square off against the New York Rangers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Rangers?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Marchessault stats and insights
- In 16 of 59 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- He has scored one goal versus the Rangers this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play he has four goals, plus 13 assists.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 183 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 24.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|3/1/2025
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Away
|L 7-4
|2/27/2025
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Home
|W 2-1
|2/25/2025
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|L 4-1
|2/23/2025
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 5-0
|2/22/2025
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:47
|Home
|W 2-1
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|4
|1
|3
|18:10
|Home
|W 6-4
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:00
|Away
|L 6-2
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|16:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 4-3
Predators vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, March 2, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.