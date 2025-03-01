Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Rangers on March 2? Published 11:53 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in 18 of 59 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

He has not scored versus the Rangers this season in one game (five shots).

He has seven goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 10.4% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 183 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 24.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 3/1/2025 Islanders 0 0 0 21:27 Away L 7-4 2/27/2025 Jets 1 1 0 19:40 Home W 2-1 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 16:26 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 2 2 0 18:08 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 2 1 1 19:22 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 4-3

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

