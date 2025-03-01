Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, March 2 Published 2:28 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Wisconsin Badgers versus the Michigan State Spartans. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the piece below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 8 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan State 76, Wisconsin 73

Michigan State 76, Wisconsin 73 Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 3.6 points

Michigan State by 3.6 points Pick ATS: Wisconsin (+4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET Location: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Michigan Wolverines vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan 78, Illinois 75

Michigan 78, Illinois 75 Projected Favorite: Michigan by 3.3 points

Key Facts

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Crisler Center TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UAB Blazers vs. No. 18 Memphis Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 80, UAB 75

Memphis 80, UAB 75 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 5.2 points

Key Facts

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Bartow Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

