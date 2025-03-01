Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, March 2
Published 2:28 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025
There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Wisconsin Badgers versus the Michigan State Spartans. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the piece below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 8 Michigan State Spartans vs. No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan State 76, Wisconsin 73
- Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 3.6 points
- Pick ATS: Wisconsin (+4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
- Location: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Michigan Wolverines vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan 78, Illinois 75
- Projected Favorite: Michigan by 3.3 points
Key Facts
- Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Crisler Center
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UAB Blazers vs. No. 18 Memphis Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 80, UAB 75
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 5.2 points
Key Facts
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Bartow Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
