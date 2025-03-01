Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1
Published 4:33 am Saturday, March 1, 2025
Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators meet the New York Islanders on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props against the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
Predators vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly has averaged 17:53 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -19.
- O’Reilly has 35 points overall, getting at least one point in 27 different games.
- O’Reilly has picked up six goals and six assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (46 opportunities).
- Through 55 games, he has 35 points, with four multi-point games.
Islanders Defensive Insights
- The Islanders rank 12th in goals against, giving up 171 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.
- The team has the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
- The Islanders have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Islanders
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|55
|Games
|0
|35
|Points
|0
|14
|Goals
|0
|21
|Assists
|0
