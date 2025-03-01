Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Islanders Game – March 1 Published 4:33 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators meet the New York Islanders on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props against the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 17:53 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -19.

O’Reilly has 35 points overall, getting at least one point in 27 different games.

O’Reilly has picked up six goals and six assists on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

He has gone over his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (46 opportunities).

Through 55 games, he has 35 points, with four multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Islanders Defensive Insights

The Islanders rank 12th in goals against, giving up 171 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.

The team has the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.

The Islanders have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.4 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Islanders

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 55 Games 0 35 Points 0 14 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: