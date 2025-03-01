Rangers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – March 2 Published 6:42 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

Let’s check out the injury report for the New York Rangers (29-26-4), which currently has three players listed (including Adam Fox), as the Rangers ready for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (21-31-7) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 2 at 7 p.m. ET.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Fox D Out Upper Body Adam Edstrom C Out Lower Body Chris Kreider LW Day-To-Day Upper Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Wilsby D Out For Season Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Roman Josi D Day-To-Day Upper Body Mark Jankowski C Day-To-Day Upper Body Zachary L’Heureux LW Out Upper Body

Rangers vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers rank 15th in the NHL with 178 goals scored (3.0 per game).

Defensively, New York has conceded 183 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-5) ranks 16th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 152 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the league.

Nashville concedes 3.3 goals per game (197 total), which ranks 26th in the NHL.

Their -45 goal differential is 29th in the league.

Rangers vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-185) Predators (+153) 6

