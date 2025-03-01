Rangers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – March 2
Published 6:42 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025
Let’s check out the injury report for the New York Rangers (29-26-4), which currently has three players listed (including Adam Fox), as the Rangers ready for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (21-31-7) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 2 at 7 p.m. ET.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Fox
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Adam Edstrom
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Chris Kreider
|LW
|Day-To-Day
|Upper Body
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Wilsby
|D
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Roman Josi
|D
|Day-To-Day
|Upper Body
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Day-To-Day
|Upper Body
|Zachary L’Heureux
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Rangers vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Rangers Season Insights
- The Rangers rank 15th in the NHL with 178 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- Defensively, New York has conceded 183 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (-5) ranks 16th in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators have 152 goals this season (2.6 per game), 30th in the league.
- Nashville concedes 3.3 goals per game (197 total), which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- Their -45 goal differential is 29th in the league.
Rangers vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-185)
|Predators (+153)
|6
