NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Spurs Picks for March 1 Published 5:39 am Saturday, March 1, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs (24-33) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (38-21) after losing four road games in a row. The Grizzlies are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Our computer predictions in this article will assist you in choosing the best bets available for Saturday’s game.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: FDSSE and KENS

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 9.5)

Memphis has 35 wins in 59 games against the spread this season.

San Antonio has 24 wins in 57 games against the spread this year.

The Grizzlies are 8-2 as 9.5-point favorites or more.

The Spurs have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this season.

Pick OU:

Under (242.5)





Grizzlies games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 242.5 points 22 times.

The Spurs and their opponents have combined to score more than 242.5 points in 14 of 57 games this season.

Memphis’ outings this year have an average total of 235.5, seven fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The average over/under for San Antonio’s outings this season is 227, 15.5 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Spurs are the NBA’s 24th-highest scoring team this season compared to the second-ranked Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are the NBA’s 22nd-ranked scoring defense while the Spurs are the ninth-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-426)

The Grizzlies have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 30 (76.9%) of those contests.

The Spurs have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (28.2%) in those contests.

This season, Memphis has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -426 on the moneyline.

This year, San Antonio has won one of three games when listed as at least +320 or better on the moneyline.

The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 81% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

