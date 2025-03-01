Memphis vs. UAB Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – March 2 Published 8:50 pm Saturday, March 1, 2025

Sunday’s contest between the No. 18 Memphis Tigers (23-5, 13-2 AAC) and the UAB Blazers (19-9, 12-3 AAC) at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 80-75 based on our computer prediction, with Memphis taking home the win. Game time is at 4 p.m. ET on March 2.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup versus UAB. The over/under is currently listed at 160.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN

Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Bartow Arena Line: Memphis -2.5

Memphis -2.5 Point total: 160.5

160.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -132, UAB +110

Memphis vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 80, UAB 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. UAB

Pick ATS: Memphis (-2.5)

Memphis (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (160.5)

Memphis’ record against the spread so far this season is 13-15-0, and UAB’s is 13-14-0. The Tigers are 15-13-0 and the Blazers are 15-12-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score 163.2 points per game, 2.7 more points than this matchup’s total. In the past 10 games, Memphis is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall while UAB has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game with a +191 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.8 points per game (46th in college basketball) and give up 72.9 per contest (208th in college basketball).

The 33.1 rebounds per game Memphis averages rank 113th in the country, and are 2.1 more than the 31 its opponents record per contest.

Memphis hits 7.9 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball) at a 39% rate (11th in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 its opponents make while shooting 32.4% from deep.

The Tigers rank 123rd in college basketball by averaging 98.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 93rd in college basketball, allowing 89.8 points per 100 possessions.

Memphis and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 13.1 per game (330th in college basketball) and force 13.1 (53rd in college basketball play).

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game (posting 83.4 points per game, 12th in college basketball, and conceding 75.8 per contest, 294th in college basketball) and have a +214 scoring differential.

UAB is 13th in the nation at 36.6 rebounds per game. That’s 6.3 more than the 30.3 its opponents average.

UAB knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (302nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 7.4. It shoots 34.2% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.7%.

UAB forces 10.8 turnovers per game (242nd in college basketball) while committing 9.9 (53rd in college basketball).

